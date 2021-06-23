Logitech Combo Touch has been a great alternative for iPad Pro users who don’t want to spend more than $300 on Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Now, the company has announced a new version designed specifically for the 4th-generation iPad Air, which was introduced last year with a similar design to the 11-inch iPad Pro, but with a 10.9-inch display instead.

The Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air is basically the same one that is already available for the Pro models, but now with a perfect fit for the less expensive iPad. Just like Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Logitech’s case features a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that supports multi-touch gestures, including pinch and swipe.

It pairs with the iPad using the Smart Connector, so you don’t have to worry about recharging it. It also works as a great protective case due to its strong design and comes with an adjustable stand, so you can comfortably use your iPad in different positions — or even detach the keyboard if you want to.

In addition to the iPad Air version, Logitech has also introduced a new “Sand” color for its iPad Pro Combo Touch keyboard case, which will be available soon. The “Sand” color looks like a lighter gray and should match perfectly with silver iPad Pro models.

Customers can now pre-order Combo Touch for the 4th-generation iPad Air for $199.99 on Logitech’s website. The new “Sand” color for the iPad Pro is also available for pre-order now. You can also look for special deals at Amazon.

Don’t forget to check out our full review of the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad, which is also available for some iPad models with a Home button.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: