Apple TV+ nominated for 25 different Daytime Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ original productions continue to receive critical acclaim. Apple’s streaming platform for movies and TV shows was nominated today for 19 Daytime Emmy Awards, in addition to the previously announced six nominations, resulting in 25 nominations this year.

The Daytime Emmy Awards choose and recognize the best shows in daytime television programming. Apple TV+ has received nominations for shows like “Long Way Up,” “Ghostwriter,” and “Helpsters” for standing out as great content for children.

The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on July 17 and 18.

Apple today was honored with an additional 19 Daytime Emmy Award nominations in the Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle categories, in addition to the previously announced six nominations in craft categories, bringing the tally to 25 total nominations this year. The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in daytime television programming and the winners of these categories will be announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at virtual ceremonies on July 17 and July 18, 2021.

Last year, “Ghostwriter” and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10” were the first shows from Apple TV+ (and also from a streaming service) to win a Daytime Emmy. Back in March of this year, Apple TV+ also won its first Golden Globe with Ted Lasso.

Check out all the Apple TV+ nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards below:

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Series for Isaac Arellanes for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Writing Team for Daytime Fiction Program for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Directing Team for Daytime Fiction Program for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Cinematography for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children’s Program for Derek Gaines in “Helpsters”

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program for “Helpsters”

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Helpsters”

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program for “Long Way Up”

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Long Way Up”

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing for “Long Way Up”

Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program for “Helpsters Help You”

“Ghostwriter” and “Stillwater” were also previously nominated for a combined six craft awards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: