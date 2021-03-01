Apple TV+ picks up first Golden Globe win: Jason Sudeikis awarded best comedy actor as Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ has added a Golden Globe to its lineup of accolades. Last night, Jason Sudeikis picked up an award for his lead role in Ted Lasso. The show has been a breakout hit for Apple’s streaming service with wide recognition from viewers and critics alike.

Sudeikis accepted his award virtually from London, where he is currently shooting season two of the hit show. The new season is expected to be released in the summer.

Shortly after the first season premiere, Apple renewed Ted Lasso for second and third seasons. Executive producer Bill Lawrence has previously said that Ted Lasso was plotted out as a three-season arc.

With its focus on prestige originals, Apple TV+ has placed a lot of focus on getting awards with aggressive campaigns to Hollywood voters for its high-profile TV shows and movies. So far, the strategy has succeeded with the service getting more than 200 nominations and 60 awards wins to date. At this Golden Globes alone, Apple TV+ was represented with nominations for Wolfwalkers, On the Rocks and Ted Lasso. Last year, TV+ got three nominations for the debut series of The Morning Show but did not secure any wins.

