Apple Camp 2021 registration opens with new in-store and at-home activities

The start of summer marks the annual kick off of Apple Camp, a collection of hands-on activities helping kids explore creativity. For 2021, Apple is back with a new lineup of in-store and at-home experiences for youth to discover.

Apple Camp invites kids on creative expeditions in video using the Clips app. Live sessions will be offered in select Apple Stores and a PDF guide with 30 More Creative Activities for Kids is available to explore anywhere. Program activities are intended for kids ages 8–12 and registration is free.

Prior to the pandemic, Apple Camp was hosted by Creative Pros at your local Apple Store. Last summer, the same team of Creatives hosted friendly, 30 and 60-minute virtual sessions. Now, Apple is welcoming kids back to the store to create short videos on iPad during a two-hour session.

Video Lab for Kids: Adventures in Moviemaking:

Bring kids to the Apple Store for two hours of fun, imagination, and moviemaking. Campers will create short videos from start to finish using the Clips app on iPad. We’ll show them how to plan, experiment with angles and transitions, and make their movie shine with Memoji, stickers, posters, and more. Kids will get a certificate and Camp T-shirt to take home. Devices will be provided.

Registration for Apple Camp 2021 is now open and session space is limited. You can sign up and learn more on Apple’s website.

