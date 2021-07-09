Apple promotes Apple Watch and iPhone ping feature in new ‘Haystack’ ad [Video]

Apple is out with a new ad promoting the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. In a video posted to YouTube today, Apple plays on the “needle in a haystack” idea, with a farmer using the ping feature on his Apple Watch to find an iPhone that’s lost in a haystack.

“An iPhone that’s lost is easily found. Relax, it’s iPhone + Apple Watch,” Apple touts in the video’s description. The video is set to the song “Searching (For Someone Like You)” by Kitty Wells.

Here’s how Apple describes the feature in a support document:

Your Apple Watch can help you find your iPhone if it’s nearby.

Touch and hold the bottom of the screen, swipe up to open Control Center, then tap the iPhone icon.

Your iPhone makes a tone so you can track it down.

Tip: In the dark? Touch and hold the Ping iPhone button and iPhone flashes as well.

In the dark? Touch and hold the Ping iPhone button and iPhone flashes as well. If your iPhone isn’t in range of your Apple Watch, try using Find My from iCloud.com.

In addition to the new “Haystack” video, Apple has also shared two videos on its French YouTube channel promoting privacy. You can check out all three of the new videos from Apple embedded below.

What do you think of Apple’s new “Haystack” ad? How often do you rely on the pinging feature of Apple Watch to locate a lost iPhone? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: