International collection of Apple Stores celebrates Apple Watch International Collection

From Tokyo to Milan, some of the world’s top Apple Stores are celebrating Apple Watch International Collection bands with energetic wall-to-wall graphics and unique displays to help customers discover their favorite styles.

Apple Watch International Collection arrives just in time for the Tokyo Olympic Games and features 22 limited-edition bands themed for 22 countries across the world. While you can order your country’s band for pickup at any Apple Store while supplies last, several locations in countries represented with bands in the collection have debuted an immersive new experience.

Apple Stores including Apple Shinjuku in Tokyo, Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan (pictured above by Andrea Galeazzi), and Apple Garosugil in Seoul announce the International Collection with bold stripes of color in each window and signage mirroring the style of the Stripes watch face in watchOS.

Apple Garosugil. Photo: 93seokj

Inside, Apple Watch Display tables pop with all 22 bands arranged underneath the glass. Color-matched App Clip Codes invite you to download any matching Stripes Apple Watch face. Along the Avenue, too, the Apple Watch Bay transforms into a collage of stripes and bands.

Apple Shinjuku. Photos: Mynavi

Apple Shinjuku. Photos: Engadget JP

If you’d like to mix and match International Collection styles but can’t visit a flagship Apple Store, the best place to find your look is the Apple Store app. Apple Watch Studio has been updated with the latest designs, and you can save any style.

Spot an International Collection display at your local Apple Store? I’d love to share your photos.

