Tetris Beat coming soon as an Apple Arcade exclusive with rhythmic versus play and more

The iconic Tetris franchise is set to gain a new title soon exclusively on Apple Arcade. Tetris Beat will bring three game modes for lots of fun set to almost 20 exclusive songs including a split-screen versus experience.

Developer N3TWORK is behind this latest Tetris title:

In Tetris® Beat, players will rotate and drop Tetriminos to the beat, keeping to the rhythm to build

their biggest combo chain and score big. For Tetris fans looking for the traditional hit gameplay

experience, they can try out the Marathon mode, where they can choose the soundtrack and get lost in the trance state.

Here are the 3 game modes in the upcoming Apple Arcade exclusive:

DROP: Rotate and drop Tetriminos to the beat. Keep to the rhythm to build the biggest combo chain and score big!

TAP: Players choose the most strategic Ghost Piece to tap in time to the beat and lose themselves in the flow state!

MARATHON: The traditional Tetris® gameplay experience, where players get to choose the soundtrack!

Tetris Beat will feature 18 game-exclusive songs for the launch “spanning Dance, Hip Hop and Pop, with new songs added every month.” And the Marathon Mode will feature a fun split-screen versus option when playing on Apple TV.

Tetris Beat features:

Split screen Marathon Mode for versus play on Apple TV

Cross platform gameplay, play on Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Daily, weekly and monthly missions

3 difficulty levels for each mode

Leaderboards for every song to challenge Game Center friends and the world

Physical controller support

Spatial Audio support for AirPods Pro; AirPods Max

You can get an alert when Tetris Beat launches on the listing page here.

