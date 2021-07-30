There have been multiple reports of M1 MacBook screen cracks occurring during normal usage of the machines, with both the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro affected.

In some cases, Apple has repaired or replaced the machines free of charge, while most other users have been charged …

9to5Mac reader Ian Probert said he experienced the problem, and is waiting to hear whether he will be charged.

I have an M1 Macbook Pro. I purchased it in March 2021. Yesterday morning I opened it up to discover cracks in the screen. I contacted Apple and was forced to pay £570 upfront in order for them to repair it. I told them that I had done nothing to damage the screen but their response was that their technicians would decide if I had damaged it and would, in that case, lose my money.

There are threads on both Apple Support Communities and Reddit, with users either reporting that the cracks occurred when they opened or closed the lid, or that they were simply present next time they came to use the machine.

“I bought a MacBook Air M1 6 months ago and the screen cracked for no apparent reason. I left my computer on the top of my desk during the night and the next day I opened it the screen had 2 small cracks on the right which damaged the functioning of the screen. I contacted an authorized Apple center which told me Apple warranty would not cover it as it is a contact point crack; as if I have left something the size of a rice berry between the screen and the keyboard. It is absurd as I have nothing like it on my desk and the computer was properly closed as usual and didn’t move the whole night.” “Same thing happened to me. The laptop was sitting on my desk and when I opened it was broken, and showing bars.” “Same thing here. Sitting on my desk – came home opened it and it was cracked.” “We bought a M1 Macbook Air 4 months ago. Last weekend my wife was watching a movie on Netflix and adjusted the screen at the edge to change the viewing angle. The screen blacked out except for an area on the left which had bright lines in a irregular pattern. I have taken the MBA to the local Apple store and they advise me that my wife caused the pressure crack and it is not covered under warranty. Cost to repair is $725 Australian dollars. This leaves a very sour taste. The screen should not break when the screen angle is changed.” “My 17yr old daughter was at her desk, working on her MacBook Pro (M1 display) and shut it to take a break. When she went back to work, on opening the device she noticed that the bottom of the display was covered by flickering black and white lines and that there were also perpendicular coloured lines on the left hand side of the screen.” “I have just experienced the same thing. On July 28th I closed my laptop to take the dog outside. I came back in and opened up the laptop and there was a crack. It was very confusing as I could not understand how this would have happened. Took the Mac to the apple store and was told right off the bat “I will tell you what you did here” and it was explained how I must have closed the lid on something. When I said that did not happen they said I must have pushed down on it or held it wrong.”

Among the reports are clues pointing to two potential circumstances. One is if the laptop was closed with any kind of debris on the bottom section. This is a risk with any laptop, but it does appear possible that it is occurring here with much tinier, even unnoticeable, specks.

Second, the screen flexing as it is closed, opened, or carried. One user speculates that the frame is too weak to properly protect the display from torque force as it is closed.

We have reached out to Apple for comment, and will update with any response.

