Electrify America rolling out CarPlay and Android Auto apps for finding EV charging stations

Electrify America is upgrading its mobile apps to work with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto infotainment systems starting today. The new feature helps electric vehicle drivers easily discover the nearest EA charging station, initiate and complete charging remotely, and view charging plan details.

Electrify America charging stations are crucial for EV adoption in the United States. The charging solution operating over 650 stations with 2,700 chargers total to date.

The growing world of non-Tesla electric vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and upcoming F-150 Lightning actually support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and can’t yet rely on the Supercharger network for juicing up. My LiveWire electric motorcycle sadly doesn’t work with CarPlay, but I rely on EA charging stations for making it possible to take my bike on longer rides.

CarPlay and Android Auto let you easily display music, navigation, and communication apps from your smartphone on your car’s built-in screen. Electrify America support puts a streamlined version of the mobile app on your EV’s display so you can locate and navigate to the nearest EA charging station during travel.

Electrify America also includes information like the number of available chargers, charging connectors and speeds, and charging plan details for your EA account. If your vehicle includes free charging from Electrify America, the car apps will even show you how much courtesy charging you have remaining.

Here’s more from Electrify America on the latest app update:

The mobile app compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto products is one of Electrify America’s many innovative enhancements for the electric vehicle driving experience, with the goal of promoting increased adoption of electric vehicles. The announcement follows Electrify America’s newly introduced “Boost Plan” to more than double its current EV charging infrastructure in the United States and Canada, with plans to have more than 1,800 ultra-fast charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers installed by the end of 2025. The expansion will increase the deployment of 150 and 350 kilowatt chargers – the fastest speed available today – and help pave the way for more electric vehicles in North America.

The new version of Electrify America is available now on Android and rolling out to iOS.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: