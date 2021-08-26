New version of classic ‘Myst’ game now available for macOS; 50% performance boost for M1 Macs

The team at Cyan has today released a newly-reimagined version of its adventure game Myst, first released in 1993, which includes fresh takes on the visual in every area in the game.

Myst runs natively on the M1 Macs and takes advantage of Metal 2.1 and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to achieve 50% more performance without compromising quality.

This results in dramatically improved modeling, textures, and dynamic lighting effects. The best part is that the new 24-inch M1 iMac can run Myst at 4K resolution while generating zero noise.

Here’s what Myst story is all about:

Welcome to Myst: a starkly beautiful island, eerily tinged with mystery and shrouded in intrigue. Journey to Myst Island and other stunning, long dormant locations – called “Ages”- and begin to unravel the mystery you have been thrust into. As you learn what happened on the island, you will find that you are playing a key role in an epic story whose ending has not yet been written. Explore deeper connections in these stunning and surreal Ages, uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal, and make choices that will affect both you, and the world of Myst itself.

Myst supports the following Macs:

All MacBook Pros released since 2018;

All iMacs released since 2019;

All iMac Pros released since 2017;

All MacBook Airs released since 2018;

All Mac Pros released since 2019;

All Mac minis released since 2018.

The game is also available for PC and other gaming consoles, where you can also play in virtual reality.

Myst costs $29.99, and you can find it on the Mac App Store here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: