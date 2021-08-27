Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by FitnessView: A health and fitness dashboard for tracking Health data with insights, widgets, and Apple Watch!
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple announces App Store changes: New communication rules, Small Developer Assistance Fund, more
- Analysts: Google to pay Apple $15 billion to remain default Safari search engine in 2021
- Save up to $249 on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at an all-time low
- Philips Hue HomeKit refurb sale goes live: Outdoor lights, TV backlighting, more from $20
- An Amazon low makes a great chance to try out Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30
- 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) / Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Blair:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.