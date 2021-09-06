Heart Analyzer for iPhone and Apple Watch updated with new Heart Reports, respiratory rate support, more

Heart Analyzer for iPhone and Apple Watch is one of the best and most powerful ways to visualize the health data collected by your Apple Watch. A new update to Heart Analyzer today brings a variety of new features and enhancements to the app, including new Heart Reports, a redesigned Heart Home, and more.

For those unfamiliar, Heart Analyzer taps into the data collected by your Apple Watch and presents that data in a variety of unique and insightful ways. The app can show data such as blood oxygen saturation, heart rates, ECG results, and much more.

Heart Analyzer is specifically designed for Apple Watch, using your heart rate data to produce amazing charts, metrics and reports on data you didn’t even know was there! By leveraging the full power of Apple Watch and all the data it measures to the Health App, Heart Analyzer can help you understand your data and identify personal trends.

Today’s update to Heart Analyzer focuses on new ways to view data with Heart Reports and a redesigned Heart Home. Heart Reports and the Heart Home are both customizable and allow you to pick and choose metrics and timescales. The update alas adds support for respiratory rate and smart heart rate recovery.

Here are the full release notes for today’s update to Heart Analyzer:

Brand new Heart Reports – Featuring customizable metrics & timescales

Re-designed Heart Home – Including new metrics and configuration options

Support for Respiratory Rate – Track this metric right on the dashboard

Smart Heart Rate Recovery – Get intelligent Workout HR Recovery times

Custom heart rate zones

Export heart rate data to .CSV files

Updated calendar view

Updated ECG comparison view

Metrics on Apple Watch now toggle between Today / Yesterday on tap

Redesigned Apple Watch weekly update notifications

Heart Analyzer is available on the App Store for iPhone and Apple Watch for free with in-app purchases.

