Logitech announces its own all-in-one ‘Logi Dock’ with built-in speakerphone

Logitech announced on Wednesday a new product called “Logi Dock,” which is basically an all-in-one dock that enhances your workflow with multiple ports and even a built-in speakerphone. The accessory is targeted at those who need to optimize their setup for working remotely or even in the office.

According to the company, Logi Dock was created with people who work from home in mind, since not everyone has an ideal setup to do everything they need. Users will find in a single product solutions for expanding their computer connections and also for joining audio conferences with good speakers and microphones.

“When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. The result was Logi Dock,” said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. “This is a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution along with key collaboration features like one-touch-to-join and better mute control. And not insignificantly, it turns our cluttered ‘rats nest’ of cabling into the elegant workspace we all aspire to have.”

Logi Dock, which looks like a small computer, features three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, DisplayPort, HDMI, Bluetooth connection, and a Kensington Security Slot. It supports up to two external monitors and can charge a laptop up to 100W, all with a single cable connected to your computer.

The dock comes with volume control buttons and even privacy shortcuts on top to enable or disable the camera and microphone during a call. Logitech says the built-in speakers deliver high quality audio and the microphones feature noise cancellation to focus only on your voice.

Everything is designed to work intuitively, so it doesn’t require any special software. However, if you have the Logi Dock app installed, you can integrate it with your calendar to get light-based notifications and even initiate a call from the dock. The accessory works with both macOS and Windows, and is fully compatible with apps such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

Logi Dock will be available globally later this year with a set price of $399. Customers will be able to order it in graphite and white colors. More details about the product can be found on Logitech’s website.

