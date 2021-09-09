Review: OtterBox Folding Stand for MagSafe offers flexibility for home and travel for iPhone 12 and 13

We’ve seen a lot of MagSafe stands arrive over the course of the last year and OtterBox has thrown its hat in the ring with the Folding Stand for MagSafe. While there’s only so much room to innovate with an iPhone stand, OtterBox brings great flexibility which means you can adjust to the exact angle you want in a portable package for iPhone 12 and beyond.

OtterBox Folding Stand for MagSafe specs

Compact and fully folding (0 to 90-degrees)

Adjustable hinge allows for any angle

Solid aluminum build

Works with MagSafe compatible iPhones in portrait or landscape

MagSafe charger not included

Integrated and hidden cable management/cable storage

Price: $39.95

Design and build quality

After spending time with this Folding Stand for MagSafe, I think OtterBox has done a great job with a really solid and functional design.

Along with the aluminum frame, there is handy cable routing down the back which heads into the base and out the back for nice cable management.

The total flexibility for getting the right angle and being able to fold it flat for tossing in a bag is spot on. And the weight plus solid base footprint means you’ve got a really stable stand even when tapping or swiping hard on your iPhone 12 (and soon iPhone 13) screen.





Another benefit of complete angle adjustment is that you can make sure Face ID is working in any space, whether you’re using it on a desktop, kitchen countertop, bedside table, or even an airplane.





Here’s how the underside looks with and without the rubber pad removed. The built-in cable management works great while using the charger and is also really useful when you want to pack it up and take it on the go.

If you’ve already got an Apple or OtterBox MagSafe charger, you’re good to go with this stand. But keep in mind you’ll need to buy one if not, for the $39.95 it’s just the stand, no charger included. It should work with most third-party MagSafe compatible chargers too.

In use

There’s not a lot to say about this and that’s a good thing 😄. I found it to work as you’d hope, a solid, stable, and functional MagSafe charging stand. Perfect for dedicated desk or bedside use but can quickly pack up and be taken on the go with integrated cable storage.

Many of the MagSafe stands on the market have zero or low angle adjustability, so if that’s a key feature for you, this is a great pick.





My main criticism of the OtterBox Folding Stand for Magsafe is that the design where the puck sits leaves a gap between itself and the rest of the stand. It’s not a big deal as there isn’t a functional downside, just aesthetic, but it feels like a bit of an oversight.

My only other constructive feedback would be I’d love to see this available in black instead of just silver.





OtterBox Folding Stand for MagSafe wrap-up

Since it includes a hinge, the OtterBox Folding Stand for MagSafe can’t be as aesthetically minimal or sleek as fixed stands. But if you value the 0 to 90-degree angle adjustment and portability, this is an easy buy in my opinion.

Add in the built-in cable management and all-aluminum build, and I think this is a wonderful MagSafe charging stand for $39.95.

The Folding Stand for MagSafe comes in silver with OtterBox selling both white and black MagSafe compatible charging pads. Along with buying directly from OtterBox, Apple is also carrying the stand.

