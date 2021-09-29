AudioFix 2 brings new features for iPhone users and a new macOS app

Future Moments is today releasing AudioFix 2.0. This update delivers enhanced de-noising, filtering, a fuller, brighter sound design for mobile content creators, and a new macOS app.

AudioFix 2.0 is able to not only boost, mute, and de-noise, but also extract audio from video sequences. The app enables users to clean up audio removing wind, hiss, and boosting low-volume video sequences by applying a filter with just a tap.

With this release, AudioFix is now available to macOS users at no additional cost to existing users, so it’s now possible to begin projects on the iPhone and finish them on the Mac.

AudioFix 2.0 also brings full support to iOS 15. Additionally, a new audio engine brings improved filtering for higher sound quality and an improved limiter to ensure fuller sound and brighter tones at higher registers. The app includes a number of filters that can be applied in real-time to instantly enhance and repair audio, including:

Volume Booster

Hard Wind Removal

Mild Wind Removal

Mild Hiss Removal

Strong Hiss Removal

Live Music Enhancer

Audio Fix (Mild, Medium, Strong and Ultra)

Silence

Audio Smoother

AudioFix 2.0 is available from the App Store for $19.99. It’s possible to download a free trial version of the app here.

AudioFix developer Future Moments also have a few other apps to improve your video and audio recording with AudioMaster and VideoVerb.

What do you think about this update? Are you using AudioFix? Tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: