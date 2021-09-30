OWC launches new ‘Thunderbolt to Dual DisplayPort Adapter’ for Mac and iPad

The folks at OWC are out with a new accessory today that could prove useful for Mac users. The new Dual DisplayPort Adapter from OWC utilizes the latest DisplayPort 1.4 technology to turn one Thunderbolt port on your Mac (or iPad Pro) into two DisplayPort connections for external monitors.

OWC explains:

With the new OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter, you’ll be amazed when your eyes see up to 8K resolution delivered by the OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter. By utilizing the latest DisplayPort 1.4 technology, this high-performance adapter delivers up to 4x higher resolution than DisplayPort 1.2. All you need is a single Thunderbolt port to plug it in, and this little wonder’s compact size and bus-powered convenience will open a world of possibilities.

Notably, the Dual DisplayPort Adapter is bus-powered, so there are no external power bricks to deal with here. This makes it easy to bring on the go, whether it’s for a MacBook or an iPad Pro with Thunderbolt to connect to up to two external displays.

Here are the full specifications:

Single display up to 8K @ 30Hz or 8K @ greater than 30Hz with DSC

Dual display up to 4K @ 60Hz, 4K @ 144Hz with DSC, or 8K with DSC

See it All: Watch videos, play games, create crisp digital signage walls, and make eye-catching presentations on a DisplayPort display or projector

Full Display Potential: DSC (Display Stream Compression) compatible for higher refresh rates

Stunning Visuals: HDR for sharper images, brighter colors, and greater contrast

Hear More: Supports multichannel, high-definition digital audio formats

Energy Efficient: Achieve high resolutions on two displays without draining system resources

Protected: 1 Year OWC Limited Warranty

As always, note that MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iPad machines using the new Apple M1 chip support only a single external display over Thunderbolt due to the M1’s limitations.

The new Dual DisplayPort Adapter is available to order today from OWC’s website for $78.

