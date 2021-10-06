Apple Watch Series 7 configurations appear on Amazon ahead of Friday preorders

As spotted by Basic Apple Guy, listings for the Apple Watch Series 7 have appeared on Amazon Canada. We now know the basic band and case pairings that Apple will be offering at other retailers both for the LTE and GPS models. Apple Watch Series 7 goes up for preorder at 8am EST on Friday morning.

The product listings unfortunately don’t include pricing, but we do know which bands you’ll be able to choose from when purchasing an Apple Watch Series 7 from Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Green aluminum models are paired with the new clover sport band, blue aluminum models are paired with the new abyss blue sport band, while the red aluminum models are paired with the refreshed red sport band. Starlight and midnight aluminum models both come with their corresponding sport bands. All five aluminum configurations are available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and with both GPS and LTE.

The stainless steel configurations that Apple is planning to offer include gold stainless steel with the new dark cherry sport band or the gold Milanese loop, the silver stainless steel with starlight sport band or the silver Milanese loop, and the graphite stainless steel with either the abyss blue sport band or graphite Milanese loop.

Availability of Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be in short supply. Apple isn’t even letting users select their preferred model ahead of preorders. You can check out the listings for the LTE models here and the GPS models here.

