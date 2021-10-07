Hyper launches new 6-in-1 Media Hub for iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini

The popular accessory maker Hyper has announced its latest accessory for iPad users. The new 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub for iPad is touted as the “world’s first form-fitting hub” for iPad users with six different ports and media shortcut keys. The accessory is designed for iPads with USB-C ports, which includes the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad mini.

The new 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub adds the following ports to your iPad: HDMI 4K 60Hz, USB-C 5Gbps 60W Power Delivery, MicroSD/SD UHS-I, USB-A 5Gbps, and 3.5mm Audio Jack.

Interestingly, Hyper’s accessory also adds dedicated media shortcut keys for pause, play, and rewind. As you can see in the image above, these media keys are actually located on the dongle itself, which makes them easy to access when you have it connected to your iPad.

Hyper also touts that the “Magnetic Grip” feature of the Media Hub makes “allows you to easily move around your home or office while ensuring the hub stays securely connected to your iPad.”

More specs and features listed by Hyper include:

Get Phenomenal 4K Video . Display videos and content clearer than ever before with our 4K 60Hz HDMI connection port that allows for double the normal refresh rate.

. Display videos and content clearer than ever before with our 4K 60Hz HDMI connection port that allows for double the normal refresh rate. Quickly Transfer Photo/Video Files. For any data, photo files or video files you need to transfer, our UHS-I to MicroSD/SD slots give you the ability to transfer them at a blazing-fast 104MB/s.

For any data, photo files or video files you need to transfer, our UHS-I to MicroSD/SD slots give you the ability to transfer them at a blazing-fast 104MB/s. Fits Like A Glove. Whether you work in one place or all over the place, our Magnetic Grip allows the USB-C hub to securely attach to your iPad Pro 11” & 12.9”, iPad Air 4th Gen or iPad mini 6th Gen.

Whether you work in one place or all over the place, our Magnetic Grip allows the USB-C hub to securely attach to your iPad Pro 11” & 12.9”, iPad Air 4th Gen or iPad mini 6th Gen. Dimensions: 98 x 29 x 12 mm / 3.85” x 1.14 x 0.47”

Weight: 41g / 1.44 oz / 0.09 lb

Hyper’s new 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub is available to order now from the company’s website for $99.99.

