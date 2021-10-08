Apple Watch Series 7 now available to pre-order, first shipments arrive next week

After being announced in September alongside the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now available to pre-order. The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes across three different materials, and the first orders are set to arrive next Friday.

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders now live

The Apple Store app is now back online for some users, so keep checking if you don’t see it quite yet. As usual, it takes time for the Apple Store to fully come back online for everyone. We always recommend first trying your luck with the Apple Store app for iOS rather than Apple’s website.

As a refresher, the Apple Watch Series 7 features what Apple calls a “refined design” with “softer, more rounded corners.” It’s available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with Apple using a “unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case.”

Apple explains that there are multiple other ways watchOS has been tweaked to take advantage of the larger display, inlacing a new QWERTY keyboard:

The user interface is optimized to take advantage of the shape and size of the new display. Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes, and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath — allowing users to slide a finger to type — and utilizes on-device machine learning to anticipate the next word based on the context, making text entry easier and faster. With watchOS 8, larger menu titles and buttons in apps like Stopwatch, Activity, and Alarms also make the screen even simpler to interact with.

Apple says that the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 percent brighter indoors than that of Apple Watch Series 6.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium as well as with GPS or GPS + Cellular connectivity.

Apple says that the Series 7 charges up to 33% faster than the Series 6, and that eight minutes of charging can give you enough battery for eight hours of sleep tracking.

In the box with your Apple Watch Series 7, you’ll get a new USB-C charging cable, but you’ll need to supply your own charging brick. Apple says that its charging stats are based on tests conducted with an 18W USB-C charger.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399 for the entry-level 41mm aluminum model with GPS connectivity. The first orders will arrive in one week, on Friday, October 15.

