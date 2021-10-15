Apple offering Apple Card 0% financing to those who made checkout error

Apple Card 0% financing was first launched in 2019 for iPhone, and later extended to other Apple products. However, some people apparently missed out because they failed to select the correct option at checkout.

The company is now reaching out to customers who may have been affected, and offering to switch them to the 0% deal …

Background

Apple first launched a 0% financing plan for Apple Card users buying a new iPhone back in 2019.

If you have an Apple Card, then you will be able to buy a new iPhone through that card and pay back the phone through monthly installments over 24 months with 0% interest.

In June 2020, the deal was extended to other products.

The new financing options are available for the Mac lineup, iPad, AirPods Pro, AirPods, Apple Pencil, and more […] The financing options vary by product. For example, higher-priced items like the Mac and iPad Pro offer 12-month financing with 0% interest. Cheaper items like AirPods and AirPods Pro offer 6-month financing with 0% interest. Apple Watch is excluded from these financing options for unknown reasons.

Apple Card 0% financing problem and resolution

Taking advantage of the 0% financing required selecting the Apple Card Monthly Installments option at checkout, whether doing this online or in-store. It appears some customers or staff didn’t do this, and thought they were on the deal when in fact they weren’t.

Apple is now emailing Apple Card holders offering to resolve this.

We understand that some customers expected to receive 0% APR financing automatically when purchasing Apple products with their Apple Card. 0% APR financing is available with Apple Card on eligible Apple products when customers choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments while shopping on apple.com, the Apple Store app, or at the Apple Store.1 If you expected to receive 0% APR financing with Apple Card Monthly Installments when purchasing an Apple product from either Apple or an Apple Authorized Reseller,2 but you did not, we can help. If you contact us by November 15, 2021, we’ll be able to convert your eligible purchase(s) to an Apple Card Monthly Installment. To expedite your request, please be prepared to identify the transaction(s) for which you expected to get 0% APR and have your receipt ready to provide to a specialist. Please chat with an Apple Card Specialist for assistance.

Photo: Melvin Thambi/Unsplash

