Apple launches new 0% Apple Card financing for iPad, Mac, AirPods, and more

Apple today has officially launched support for financing additional products with Apple Card and 0% interest. The new financing options are available for the Mac lineup, iPad, AirPods Pro, AirPods, Apple Pencil, and more.

In December, Apple launched a new iPhone 0% financing option for Apple Card users, and during Apple’s most recent earnings call with investors, Tim Cook teased that similar promotions would soon be available for other Apple products and recent reports indicated the rollout was imminent. These new options are available starting today.

The financing options vary by product. For example, higher-priced items like the Mac and iPad Pro offer 12-month financing with 0% interest. Cheaper items like AirPods and AirPods Pro offer 6-month financing with 0% interest. Apple Watch is excluded from these financing options for unknown reasons.

For example, you can finance AirPods Pro with 0% interest for 6 months, which equates to $41.50 per month. AirPods with Wireless Charging Case can be financed for $33.16 per month. You can finance a 16-inch MacBook Pro starting at $199.91 for 12 months — and Apple just added a more powerful graphics option as well.

The Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are also eligible for these financing options. The Pro Display XDR starts at $416.58 per month, while the Mac Pro starts at $499.91 per month.

Apple is also encouraging users to finance iPad hardware purchases alongside accessories. For example, you can finance the iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil for 12 months with 0% interest, even though the Apple Pencil is a lower-cost item.

Notably, you also still receive 3% Daily Cash back with these finance purchases through Apple Card. Apple explains that you simply select Apple Card Monthly Installments at checkout and complete your purchase. You can also apply for an Apple Card if you don’t already have one.

Because these new financing options require Apple Card, the promotional financing is limited to the United States for now.

