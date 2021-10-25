How to free up space in Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive with DaisyDisk

DaisyDisk is a popular Mac app that helps users free up disk space by analyzing all your files and suggesting which ones you should delete. What you may not know is that DaisyDisk also supports cloud services, so users can use the tool to free up space in Google Drive, Dropbox, and even OneDrive.

When it comes to cloud services, they are usually paid and have limited storage, which means that every megabyte there is extremely valuable and should not be spent on old and useless files. As you might expect, DaisyDisk can help you with just that.

DaisyDisk searches for file clusters and sorts them by size, making it easy to get rid of files that are taking up space and you no longer need. Just as when analyzing files from Mac storage, you will get the same intuitive interface when using integration with cloud services.

The app currently works with Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive, while support for more cloud services will be added in the future.

If you use a cloud storage service, DaisyDisk is capable of scanning the contents of your storage directly in the cloud, in the same way as you scan a local disk. In this way you can get a visual breakdown of your cloud storage usage, remove large unneeded files and keep your cloud quota in healthy limits.

Once you download the app, all you need to do is click the arrow right next to the “Scan Folder” button to log into your cloud accounts. Then click the “Scan” button and the app will do the rest.

DaisyDisk is available on the Mac App Store for $9.99. However, for a limited time, you can purchase it directly from the DaisyDisk website for $7.99.

