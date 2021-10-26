Apple releases iOS 14.8.1 with security fixes for devices not running iOS 15

Apple is today releasing iOS 14.8.1, one day after the company released iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, tvOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey.

This update comes just a month after releasing iOS 14.8 for those who didn’t want to update their iPhones to iOS 15.

You can update your iPhone by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 14.8.1 for iPad users today as well.

Notably, iOS 14.8.1 was not beta tested, so this is a surprise release for users. Apple’s release notes for the update simply say it “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Early this year Apple announced that it plans to give users a choice between updating to iOS 15 as soon as it’s released, or staying on iOS 14 but still receiving important security updates.

iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.

Alongside the release of iOS 14.8.1, Apple published its security updates notes showing the company fixed bugs related to the audio, ColorSync, Continuity Camera, CoreGraphics, GPU Drivers, IOMobileFrameBuffer, Kernel, Sidecar, Status Bar, Voice Control, and WebKit.

Did you find anything else new in today’s release of iOS 14.8.1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

If you are among the users that have NOT updated to iOS 15 – iOS 14.8.1 is Now Available OTA pic.twitter.com/sAjcIL3A71 — iDeviceHelp (@iDeviceHelpus) October 26, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: