iPhone users in Canada affected by DST bug causing iOS to show the wrong time

Daylight Saving Time is set to come to an end in the United States and Canada next Sunday, November 7, meaning that’s when our clocks are set to “fall back” by an hour. Some iPhone users — primarily in Canada it seems — have woken up this Monday morning to find that their devices changed the time six days early…

According to a slew of reports on Reddit and Twitter, iPhone users in Canada woke up this morning to find that the clocks on their iPhones had shifted the time back one hour, a week ahead of schedule. The issue seems to be localized to Canada, but is affecting users across multiple different carriers including Bell, Virgin Plus, and more.

The fix, according to some affected users, is to go into the Settings application, choose General, choose Date & Time, and switch the “Set Automatically” off and back on again. This should trigger your iPhone to reset to the proper time.

Time did change backwards by one hour in the UK and Europe over this past weekend, but again Daylight Saving Time is not set to end in Canada or the United States until next weekend.

Because this issue is localized to Canada, it’s unclear whether it’s an issue on Apple’s side or a carrier glitch, though it seems far more likely to be the latter rather than the former.

This isn’t the first time that Apple devices have struggled with bugs related to Daylight Saving Time. In 2018, Apple Watch devices were affected by a software glitch that caused watchOS to repeatedly crash and reboot. The issues were more common in the early days of the iPhone, with Apple’s software having improved since then to better accommodate the time changes.

Some clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phone this morning. Our teams are investigating the situation in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) November 1, 2021

What time is is? 🤣According to an Apple time glitch I am in Quebec. My iPhone is an hour behind Atlantic Time. Reason 1,795 why we need to get rid of time change. pic.twitter.com/Z7Vm44U1NB — East Coast Gal (@ECOilersGal) November 1, 2021

@AppleSupport why did my iPhone 11 randomly change the time this morning? Almost like it ended daylight savings time a week early. — Aaron Russell (@russteacher) November 1, 2021

My iPhone seems to think it’s daylight saving time? Is it? — Not Yr Average Dad (@SJWmalekaren) November 1, 2021

Apparently my iPhone thinks I’m somewhere else today. iWatch too. Both are an hour off and can’t reset the time zone. Not cool, @Apple — Vicky Smallman (@offhandremarks) November 1, 2021

Woke up confused as fuck. All the clocks were an hour ahead of our phones/watch. Stupid iPhone was on Atikokan time. Was so happy I had time to do stuff. @Apple what y’all do to my phone. had to put it back to my time zone. — Carlalala♫♪ (@xoxovcarla) November 1, 2021

Did your iPhone change the time on you? Because, yes, it's 6:51 am. Not 5:51. — Rebecca Zandbergen (@RebeccaZandberg) November 1, 2021

anyone late cause their iphone changed the time ?!? — ℂ𝕒𝕞𝕞𝕪 𝔹𝕠𝕨𝕤𝕖𝕣 (@selkelb) November 1, 2021

Eeeek. Don’t trust your iPhone time this morning! It’s an hour later than mine says it is. — Ben Barnes (actual person) [blue check mark] (@BenjaminABarnes) November 1, 2021

Well @Bell_Support good morning. Why did my iPhone move back one hour overnight? Time change is next week. Btw may have only happened with u folks. — Don Jonescu (@DonJonescu) November 1, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: