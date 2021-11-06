Hands-on: ‘Magicut’ is a free iOS video editor app for your new iPad mini 6

A couple of months ago, the developer Versa released ‘Magicut’ an iPhone and iPad video editor app that’s best described as the “GenZ Video Editor.” Here’s everything you need to know about it.

While iPad users have some great apps out there to take advantage of as Apple’s own Clips and iMovie and the powerful LumaFusion for professional editors, Versa is aiming at a more creative public with its video editor.

As simple to use as Pixelmator is for editing photos, Magicut uses advanced AI technology so users can cut out figures and objects in videos with just one tap.

The app features a variety of transition effects, memes, stickers, and copyright-free music that are available to inspire users as they create their own videos.

To use Magicut, users don’t require an Apple Pencil or a keyboard, the experience is best enjoyed by tapping the screen, which is great with any iPad, especially the new iPad mini, which is very portable and has the powerful A15 chip.

Here are some of the other features available on Magicut:

Cut out objects with Custom Cutou feature, without the need of a green screen;

Change your video background with ease;

Recognize and generate captions and lyrics with one tap;

Whole keyframe functions support adjusting animations, rotation, transparency, and all editing features;

Support different shapes of masks, combining with Keyfram allow you to make better visual effect;

Supports multi-tracks editing so you can edit videos efficiently;

Hide selected layers to make your work more easily;

Add a ton of different effects.

Users can also add stickers, text styles, filters, transitions, and animations. Magicut is a free app with no extra purchase required to unlock features. You can download it here on the App Store.

