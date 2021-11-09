Deals: Apple Pencil 2 hits $100, OtterBox iPhone 13 case 20% off sitewide sale, more

All of today’s best deals are up for the taking and headlined by an Apple Pencil 2 discount hitting $100. That’s alongside 20% off OtterBox’s collection of iPhone 13 MagSafe cases and VIZIO’s new MQ6 AirPlay 2 TVs at $152 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Pencil 2 discount drops price to $100

Amazon is now offering the Apple Pencil 2 for $100. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $29 off. This discount comes within $1 of the all-time low set back in August.

Whether you recently picked up the new iPad mini 6 or one of the flagship iPad Pros, bringing Apple Pencil 2 into the mix helps get the most out of what iPadOS has to offer. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game alongside note taking and more.

If you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest entry-level iPads instead, Verizon is carrying the discounts over to the original Apple Pencil. Having been marked down to $80, you’re looking at $19 in savings from its $99 price tag and the best price of the year. Aside from the magnetic charging and improved pressure sensitivity, you’re looking at much of the same drawing, writing, and sketching experience for your iPad as the lead deal.

OtterBox launches 20% off iPhone 13 MagSafe case sale

OtterBox is now launching a new flash sale today that’s taking 20% off a collection of its Symmetry Series cases for the latest iPhones and more. While you’re looking at a series of new all-time lows across a collection of different offerings, our top pick is the Symmetry Series+ iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case at $48. Down from the usual $60 going rare, this is $12 in savings, the first discount we’ve seen, and the best price to date.

Launching earlier this fall alongside the new iPhone 13 lineup, OtterBox’s latest Symmetry Series+ case arrives with a sleek design that yields added drop protection into the mix. On top of being made from 50% recycled plastic, there’s also an antimicrobial coating and raised lip around the front and camera for some added coverage. Not to mention, MagSafe compatibility to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage

Save $152 on VIZIO’s new MQ6 AirPlay 2 TVs

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 65-inch MQ6 Smart 4K AirPlay 2 TV for $598. Delivering the very first discount, you’re looking at $81 in savings alongside a new all-time low. The 70-inch model is also on sale, with $152 in savings at the $647 price tag.

Sporting upward of 70-inch 4K panels with full array LED backlighting, VIZIO’s latest MQ6 TVs all arrive with 300-nits of peak brightness. That’s alongside HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and HDMI 2.1 support to pair with its V Gaming Engine. You’re also looking at AirPlay 2 integration to pair with its Chromecast features.

