Apple sets Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day in November [U: Now available]

Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day, which takes place in two weeks on November 11. This challenge requires users to complete any workout for 11 minutes or more to unlock stickers that can be used in the Messages app, FaceTime, and more.

Apple says:

Earn this special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s own workouts service that offers a variety of different categories of content including yoga.

Apple Watch users will be notified about this new Activity Challenge prior to when they kick off. Will you be taking part in this challenge? Let us know down in the comments!

