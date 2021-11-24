Comment: Here are some of my favorite Apple Arcade games for the holiday season

With the holiday season here, one thing people can do while spending time with their loved ones is play some good Apple Arcade games. With over 200 apps available, here are some you should try.

The Pinball Wizard

One of the games I fell in love with after Apple launched Apple Arcade was Pinball Wizard. This is an adventure game where the main character is propelled into action by a set of flippers, like the ball in a pinball machine.

Each level of the game is a contained area inside a tower. The goal of the game is to survive and get to the top of the tower. You can play in Tower Mode, Dungeon Mode, and Daily Dungeon. Users can also upgrade skills, play offline, and explore new dungeons.

Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways is a game all about drawing the roads that support a growing city. As the game developer says “build a road network, one road at a time, to create a bustling metropolis. Redesign your city to keep the traffic flowing, and carefully manage upgrades to meet the changing demands.”

The goal of the game is to maintain the cities of the world without making their citizens late to work or forced to go home. Overall, it’s a beautiful game, with lots of different cities in the world. It also features different color modes to choose from, including colorblind and night modes.

Fantasian

One of the most long-awaited games of the year, Fantaasian – from the creator of the Final Fantasy series – is an RPG set against a backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas.

The game brings some of the Final Fantasy franchise’s experience, such as the “Dimension Battle” mechanic, which allows players to send previously encountered enemies into a separate dimensional dungeon to streamline combat and maximize uninterrupted exploration of the locations.

Not only that, but the game also got its second part in August with another 150 handmade dioramas that blend physical environments and 3D characters.

Grindstone

Grindstone is a game of sword-slashing puzzle battles. With hundreds of levels available, users can choose their weapons, potions, and more. As the developer warns:

Grindstone Mountain is overrun with vicious Creeps! Slay your way up its treacherous peak where fortune, glory (and death) awaits! It’ll take sharp puzzle skills and an even sharper blade to cleave your way through the swarms of bloodthirsty Creeps dwelling within Grindstone’s dungeons. Battle bosses, loot resources, discover long-lost blueprints for powerful gear, all while cleaving the innards from your deadly foes! Now with more than 200 levels of intense puzzle-battling madness!

Grindstone promises hours and hours of fun, especially during this holiday season. You can play it on the Nintendo Switch as well.

Alto’s Odyssey: Lost City

For those who love Alto’s Odyssey Adventure, Lost City is a must-have game. It’s beautiful, the soundtrack is charming, and you can bring your Odyssey’s data to this game. Here’s how the developer describes this improvement of the game:

Join Alto and his friends on an endless sandboarding journey to find The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, explore ancient temples and delve into vast caverns in a fantastical place far from home. On this journey, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, glide in your wingsuit, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries. Explore a new and unique biome with special hidden challenges, layered among the classic Alto’s Odyssey experience long-term fans know and love — only on Apple Arcade.

Angry Birds: Reloaded

The final game I recommend for your holiday season is Angry Birds: Reloaded. And if you’re happy about this game, you should be. Recently, Apple added a lot of “classic” songs

Angry Birds: Reloaded is one of the many classic iOS games such as Cut the Rope, Fruit Ninja, and even Monument Valley that are available within the Apple Arcade subscription.

With Angry Birds: Reloaded, you can enjoy everything about the original Angry Birds game without needing to pay for in-app items or even for the game itself.

Wrap up & Apple Arcade subscription

If you think these games can be great for your holiday season, you should know more about Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade is a game subscription service with over 200 new and exclusive games. The service syncs between all of your devices and supports offline playing. There are no ads or in-app purchases with the service. The service allows access to all members in a Family Sharing account.

What do you think of these games? Which one would you recommend for the holiday season? Let us know in the comment section below. Learn more about Apple Arcade in our full guide right here.

