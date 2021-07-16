Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City launches on Apple Arcade with new challenges, biome, more

Today’s the day! The exciting new release from Team Alto has launched on Apple Arcade. Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City brings all the award-winning goodness from the original release and has evolved with a new biome to explore along with fresh challenges and content.

A range of hit iOS classics have been brought to Apple Arcade since April but most haven’t included major changes. Developers Snowman and Land & Sea – Team Alto took a different approach with Alto’s Odyssey arriving on Apple’s gaming platform via an all-new biome with the Lost City to join the existing ones: dune, canyons, and temples.

Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City will be exciting for veterans and newcomers alike. Along with the new biome, there are new challenges and beautiful content in the endless runner. And there’s even the slick integration to pick up with your saved progress from the original Alto’s Odyssey in the new Lost City Apple Arcade edition.

Plus, with iCloud support, you can enjoy seamless play across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and there’s support for wireless controllers.

You can start playing Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City now on Apple Arcade.

Join Alto and his friends on an endless sandboarding journey to find The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, explore ancient temples and delve into vast caverns in a fantastical place far from home. On this journey, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, glide in your wingsuit, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries. Explore a new and unique biome with special hidden challenges, layered among the classic Alto’s Odyssey experience long-term fans know and love — only on Apple Arcade.

Features:

Easy to learn, difficult to master. At the heart of the Alto series is an elegant one-touch trick system. Chain together combos, and complete hundreds of goals to unlock new items and abilities—all with intuitive controls.

From The Dunes to The Canyons, The Temples and, for the first time, The Lost City. Explore these rich and diverse landscapes, each boasting unique visuals and gameplay.

Uncover secrets in the sky with hot-air balloons, moving grind rails, wall riding and wingsuiting.

In addition to dynamic lighting and weather effects like sandstorms and shooting stars, the desert is home to swirling wind vortexes and rushing water.

Unlock six unique characters, each with their own attributes and abilities.

Complete with its own serene soundtrack, this meditative mode distills Odyssey down to its purest elements: no scores, no coins and no power-ups. Just you and the endless desert.

From the pause screen, get behind the lens and take stunning photos of your trip through the desert. Pan and zoom to frame the ideal shot, and share them with friends and family.

Headphones recommended!

Play on your Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and your progress will always be in sync.

Carry across your save data from the original Alto's Odyssey and pick up the adventure right where you left off.

