How to view your iPhone’s service history and which parts were used

- Dec. 21st 2021 11:34 am PT

With iOS 15.2, Apple has introduced an easy way to see if repairs have been done on an iPhone, including if genuine parts were used. The feature will also warn if a part isn’t working normally. Follow along for how to check iPhone service history and parts.

Earlier versions of iOS showed a warning if unknown parts were used in an iPhone repair, but iOS 15.2 gets more specific with a service history list including confirmation that genuine Apple parts were used.

Different iPhones will show more or fewer details. iPhone 12 and 13 will show details for battery, display, or camera replacements. iPhone 11 will show if the battery or display has been replaced. And iPhone Xr, Xs, and later will show if the battery has been replaced.

The feature also reveals if a component isn’t working as expected. And all replaced parts will show up as either a “Genuine Apple Part” or an unknown part.

The new tool is handy to see if a third-party repair shop used Apple-certified parts and could be useful to look at before buying a used iPhone as well.

How to check iPhone service history and parts

  • Running iOS 15.2 or later, open the Settings app on your iPhone
  • Tap General
  • Choose About at the top
  • Under your serial number near the top, look for the Parts and Service History section
  • Tap a part to see more details
    • Choose Learn more to see even more specifics about each replacement
  • If your iPhone hasn’t had any repairs or component issues, the “Parts and Service History” section won’t appear.

Here’s how this looks:

How to check iPhone service history and parts used walkthrough

Apple also details that only the most recent replacement/repair of a part will show:

Parts and service history is shown only if your iPhone has had a part replaced or if a part isn’t functioning as expected. If a part has been serviced more than once, only the most recent service will appear.

Check out more details on iPhone service history and parts in Apple’s support doc here.

