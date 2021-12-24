Some Apple employees plan Christmas Eve walkout [Update: Demands incl. raises, hazard pay]

This year we’ve seen Apple employees speak out about their negative experiences at the company and advocate for change publicly in a way we haven’t witnessed before. And after forming the #AppleToo movement that picked up momentum earlier this year, the group has evolved with the latest effort being a walkout on Christmas Eve.

Update 12/24 9:20 am PT: Apple Together has shared a specific list of demands for Apple this morning.

In a new tweet, Apple Together shared:

  • We demand hazard pay
  • We demand healthcare premium coverage
  • We demand more accessible paid leave
  • We demand full-time benefits for part-time workers
  • We demand protections from abusive customers
  • For the pandemic
    • N95 masks for all
    • Sanitizer stations
    • Appointments only
    • No loitering

It’s unclear how widespread the walkout/callout is today across Apple Stores, AppleCare, and more but you can keep an eye on people participating and supporting Apple Together with the Twitter hashtag #AppleWalkout.

Spotted by Zoë Schiffer, previously organized under AppleToo, “Apple Together” shared a call to action for both Apple employees and Apple customers on Twitter this afternoon.

While a good portion of Apple’s corporate employees will be on holiday vacation on Christmas Eve/Christmas weekend, many of Apple’s retail and AppleCare employees are scheduled to work.

As shown in the image above, Apple Together is asking for better working conditions including a respectful workplace, paid sick time, protection on the frontlines, and proper mental healthcare.

While the goal is to have any and all Apple employees walkout/callout, Apple Together is also asking customers to not shop at Apple on Christmas Eve.

The group also has a website with more specifics on its mission.

