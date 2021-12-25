The #1 most-wished-for iPad case on Amazon from ZUGU launches for 10.2-inch iPads

On the heels of a series of new releases, Zugu has unveiled its latest installment: the iPad 10.2 Case for 7th, 8th, and 9th generation iPad models at zugu.com and on Amazon. Much like the brand’s other top-rated cases— backed by more than 50,000 reviews, an average 5-star rating, and selling more than 1 million cases — this case prioritizes durability and functionality while also making sure it’s sleek enough for work, workouts, streaming, and to carry when you’re on the go.

The case features an adjustable magnetic stand that allows you to articulate your iPad in up to eight different angles as well as secure magnetic mount capability on any metal surface like a refrigerator, which comes in handy while cooking.

In addition to stability-enhancing elements, the bumper and polycarbonate shell feel durable, and Zugu promises that this case (and all of its other cases) can protect your tech against five-foot drops onto concrete. When you’re rushing out the door or letting little ones handle your tech, that peace of mind can be everything. Inside, the soft microfiber interior secures the iPad in place, while air flow vents ensure that your iPad doesn’t overheat. Handy details like auto sleep/wake functionality and a protective magnetic cover, plus an elastic slot for on-case Apple Pencil storage and charging compatibility round out the features.

Zugu offers the 10.2 Case in Black, Red, Executive Brown, and for a limited time Sage (mint green), and Taffy (a bright pink). We love that its slim profile (10.23″ x 7.11″ x 0.5”) and lightweight feel (less than 13 ounces) offer the protection you need without adding on bulk. In a nutshell, you can enjoy the thin silhouette that you love about your iPad without having to worry about drops, bumps, and the movements of everyday life.

This level of detail has always been paramount to Zugu founder Tim Angel. Frustrated by the lack of iPad case options that combined functionality, security, and style, he launched Zugu in 2010. Angel and his team have spent the last 11 years just focusing on iPad cases, making constant progress towards perfection by hand-testing every case with a real iPad. Now the brand offers more than a dozen iPad cases, as well as screen protectors and their Muse Stylus.

But it’s not just about the product. All Zugu cases are backed by a two-year warranty and 60- day risk-free trial and come with free three-day shipping. And if your iPad gets damaged while outfitted in a Zugu case, they’ll cover all repair costs for AppleCare+ members, too.

Technology may be the brand focus, but at their core, Zugu’s mission has always been connection. That’s why they donate 10% of all profits to charities like Children International, a humanitarian organization that helps youth break the cycle of poverty through education, employment, and empowerment.

You can get the Zugu Case for the iPad 10.2 now at zugu.com and on Amazon.

