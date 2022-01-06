Alpine intros 11 and 9-inch Halo receivers with wireless CarPlay and Lossless [U: Weather-resistant Jeep models too]

Alpine is out today at CES with its next-gen multimedia receivers for automobiles. The new 11 and 9-inch Halo Floating Touchscreen Receivers include support for wired and wireless CarPlay/Android Auto as well as compatibility with Lossless hi-res audio.

Update 1/6: Alpine has also announced new weather-resistant receivers for the Jeep Wrangler.

Both of the new Alpine High-Resolution Jeep Receivers are 9-inch models and come with the upgraded wireless CarPlay and support for hi-res Lossless audio. The new i509-WRA-JK works with the 2011-2018 Jeep Wrangler and the i509-WRA-JL is for the new 2018-Up Jeep Wrangler and 2020-Up Jeep® Gladiator.

Check out all the specs below.

Alpine introduced the new Halo receivers in a press release this morning with the wireless CarPlay/Android Auto and hi-res audio support being the headlining features on the new 11 and 9-inch models that have 1280 x 720 resolution displays.

In 2018, the Alpine Halo display created a new benchmark for premium dash system technology with a groundbreaking, “floating-style,” adjustable display and versatile 1-DIN chassis that can fit into virtually any vehicle. The displays added features to make the drive easy and exciting. Today, we are proud to introduce the next-generation dash technology, including both audio and visual High-Resolution specs, that take the Alpine Halo display to new heights.

For hi-res audio support, the new Halo receivers work with FLAC and APE codecs in addition to the traditional MP3/WMA/AAC formats. They also support H.264/MPEG-4 AVC/MP4/MOV/FLV/MKV video via USB.

The new Halo Floating Touchscreen Receivers use a standard 1-DIN chassis and include an adjustable height, depth, and angle mounting bracket to offer compatibility with a wide variety of vehicles for aftermarket installation.

The new Halo CarPlay receivers are set to launch in February priced at $1,199.95 for the 11-inch and $999.95 for the 9-inch model.

Alpine Halo Floating Touchscreen Receiver specs:

11-inch (iLX-F511) and 9-inch (iLX-F509) WXGA High Resolution Display (1280x720px)

Tapered display housing and silver trim for a clean, modernized fit and finish

Floating style display with adjustable height, depth, and angle mounting bracket

Standard 1-DIN chassis designed to fit aftermarket ISO DIN dash kits for various vehicle applications

Hi-Res Audio Playback

Works with Apple CarPlay® (wireless and wired)

The Google Assistant is available on Android Auto™ (wireless and wired)

Bluetooth® built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming

SiriusXM-Ready®/ SiriusXM NGS-Ready® (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately; SiriusXM subscription required)

Built-in HD Radio®

HDMI Input and Output

Aux Input

Dual USB Input

iDatalink® Maestro Connectivity

DVR-C320R Alpine Dash Camera Compatible (camera sold separately)

Media Xpander®

Navigation Compatible with the KTX-NS01 Navigation Module (sold separately)

MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC/APE music playback via USB

H.264/MPEG-4 AVC/MP4/MOV/FLV/MKV video playback via USB

JPG/PNG/BMP USB photo viewer

Front/Rear camera inputs with distance guide display

KCX-C2600B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector ready

Steering wheel remote control ready

External microphone included

Built-in amplifier (16-watts RMS/50 peak x 4 channels)

3 preouts (True 4V)

5-band graphic EQ or 13-band parametric EQ (per channel)

6-channel time correction

24-bit DAC

High pass crossover/low pass crossover: Front/Rear/Subwoofer

CTA-2006 compliant

Weather-resistant Jeep receiver specs:

9” WXGA High-Resolution Anti-Glare Display (1280x720px)

Jeep® -specific trim bezel

Plug-and-Play installation

Jeep® -specific opening screen and LED color scheme

Weather-Resistant (rated IP53 for dust and ingress)

Jeep® -specific tuning

Hi-Res Audio Playback

Works with Apple CarPlay® (wireless and wired)

The Google Assistant is available on Android Auto™ (wireless and wired)

Bluetooth® built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming

SiriusXM-Ready®/ SiriusXM NGS-Ready® (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately; SiriusXM subscription required)

HDMI Input and Output

Aux Input

Dual USB Input

iDatalink® Maestro Connectivity

DVR-C320R Alpine Dash Camera Compatible (camera sold separately)

Media Xpander®

Navigation Compatible with the KTX-NS01 Navigation Module (sold separately)

MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC/APE music playback via USB

H.264/MPEG-4 AVC/MP4/MOV/FLV/MKV video playback via USB

JPG/PNG/BMP USB photo viewer

Front/Rear camera input with distance guide display (i509-WRA-JK)

Retains factory rear-view camera (i509-WRA-JL)

KCX-C2600B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector ready (i509-WRA-JK)

Steering wheel remote control ready

External microphone included

Built-in amplifier (16-watts RMS/50 peak x 4 channels)

3 preouts (True 4V)

5-band graphic EQ or 13-band parametric EQ (per channel)

6-channel time correction

24-bit DAC

High pass crossover/low pass crossover: Front/Rear/Subwoofer

CTA-2006 compliant

Alpine says the new Jeep receivers will launch in February priced at $1,999.95 and $2,199.95.

Alpine i509-WRA-JK

9to5Mac’s take

While much of what’s made Alpine’s Halo receivers popular remains the same with this year’s models, the wireless CarPlay/Android Auto upgrade is a very welcome improvement. That’s going to offer a much more seamless experience for both Apple and Android users and could be enough to convince a new wave of customers that spending $1,000+ on a retrofit for their vehicle is worth it.

Add in the new hi-res Lossless support that will woo audiophiles and just a $50 increase on the retail price from the previous models, and these new Halo receivers could be a hit.

