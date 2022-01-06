Developers can now access analytics for in-app events through App Store Connect

One of the new features of iOS 15 is the ability to discover in-app events through the App Store, which now highlights special events such as a game challenge or new movie available within iPhone and iPad apps. Now developers can also check the analytics for in-app events through App Store Connect.

As the company announced on Thursday, App Store Connect now shows analytics for these in-app events. This means that developers can check the performance of their App Store campaigns with information such as number of downloads, redownloads, views by territory, and more.

App Analytics in App Store Connect helps you see how people discover and engage with your apps. You can now view information about your in-app events, including event page views, reminder and notification data, and the number of downloads and redownloads that were driven by your in-app events. Each metric can be viewed by territory, source type, device, and more, so you can understand how your in-app events are influencing your apps’ growth and success.

In-app events were officially launched in late October 2021, and since then several popular apps and games like TikTok and Genshin Impact have been promoting their special events on the App Store.

If you are an iOS developer and want to promote in-app events, check out more details about the feature on the Apple Developer website.

