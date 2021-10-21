Apple says in-app events on the App Store will officially launch next week

One of the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 features announced at WWDC 2021 was support for discovering in-app events directly through the App Store. Apple has announced today that in-app events will officially go live in the App Store on October 27, and developers can schedule them now via App Store Connect.

In a post on the Apple Developer website, Apple said developers can now create in-app events in App Store Connect and schedule them to appear on the App Store. This could include things like game competitions, live streams, and more:

Starting next week, your in-app events can be discovered right on the App Store, giving you a whole new way to showcase your events and expand their reach. You can now create in-app events in App Store Connect and schedule them to appear on the App Store. These timely events, such as game competitions, movie premieres, and livestreamed experiences, can encourage people to try your app, provide existing users with new ways to enjoy your app, and give former users reasons to return. Events will appear on the App Store on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 starting October 27, 2021.

We saw early tests of in-app events appearing in the App Store back in August, but this marks the full release to all developers. Here’s how the feature will work:

On iOS and iPadOS, in-app events appear across the App Store’s event cards that include images or video, the event name, and a short description. Customers can tap to open an event details page, which provides a more immersive experience with a longer event description and notes if an in-app purchase or subscription is required to participate.

Developers can learn more and schedule in-app events via the Apple Developer website.

