App Store Events begin appearing on iPadOS 15, starting with TikTok

One of the features coming with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is a new Events page in the App Store. Apple has started to feature in-app events inside the App Store. As spotted by graphic designer Brahm Shank, App Store Events are showing up on iPadOS 15. This feature is launching with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 later this fall.

Here’s how Apple describes in-app events:

Discover timely events within apps and games — such as a game competition, a new movie premiere, or a livestreamed experience — right on the App Store. Events are discoverable in editorial curation and personalized recommendations on the Today, Games, and Apps tabs, in search results, and on the app product page.

With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, developers can configure an in-app event through the App Store Connect, then, as it happens with other apps and stories, Apple can choose to feature them or not on the App Store.

If you’re curious, here’s what’s happening with TikTok Summer Camp:

Tune in to the latest session of TikTok Summer Camp, where creators and artists share their expertise in live 30-minute segments;

to the latest session of TikTok Summer Camp, where creators and artists share their expertise in live 30-minute segments; Quick take: In today’s Outdoor theme, your counselors riff on topics for nature lovers-everything from whitewater rafting to stargazing;

In today’s Outdoor theme, your counselors riff on topics for nature lovers-everything from whitewater rafting to stargazing; Don’t miss: Two more sessions of TikTok Summer Camp are scheduled: Comedy Live airs August 10; Watch Party on August 17.

Two more sessions of TikTok Summer Camp are scheduled: Comedy Live airs August 10; Watch Party on August 17. When it starts: Today’s session starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and runs till 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

This feature is also going to be useful for apps such as Pokémon GO and Ingress, which have in-app events all the time.

Alongside that, with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the App Store is receiving a widget, so users can see the stories, collections, and in-app events from their home screen.

App Store Events are starting to show up on iPadOS 15 👀 pic.twitter.com/AtNwbPN315 — Brahm Shank (@brahmshank) August 3, 2021

