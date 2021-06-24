Here’s what’s new in iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2

Apple today introduced iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 to developers, which are the first updates since the initial release at WWDC 2021 earlier this month. Now that we have the new betas in our hands, here’s a look at what’s new in today’s updates.

Not available for some devices

According to the iPadOS 15 beta 2 release notes on the Apple Developer website, today’s release cannot be installed on the Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. The reason is unknown, but probably Apple found some serious issue and chose to skip this release for the affected iPad models.

Bug fixes for iCloud Private Relay

iCloud Private Relay makes web browsing more secure for iCloud subscribers, but this feature was causing some problems for users in beta 1. According to Apple in today’s release notes, iOS 15 beta “resolved an issue that caused iCloud Private Relay to function unexpectedly.”

New Maps icon

Apple revealed a new icon for its Maps app at WWDC 2021, but it was not included in iOS 15 beta 1. Now with beta 2, the new Maps icon is there.

Memoji outfit

Apple also mentioned earlier this month that Memojis would be updated with new looks, including the option to set a custom outfit. These options are now available with iOS 15 beta 2.

Welcome screen in the Weather app

When you open the Weather app in iOS 15 beta 2 for the first time, you will now see a welcome screen highlighting its new features and refreshed design.

Quick Note on iPad

Quick Note was already available in iPadOS 15 beta 1, but now with beta 2 users can swipe from the bottom right corner to trigger Quick Note.

As of iPadOS 15b2, you can now use your finger to swipe from the bottom right corner to trigger Quick Note. Still can't switch which side is which, but maybe in a future update. (I filed FB9187398 for any interested parties.) https://t.co/DmlBRvKXxn — Dan Moren (@dmoren) June 24, 2021

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new feature to let users share a song, video, or even the screen of their devices during a FaceTime call. This feature is now working with iOS 15 beta 2.

Lossless on HomePod removed

Apple has removed the option to enable Lossless audio on HomePod with iOS 15 beta 2. Previously there was an option to stream Lossless songs on HomePod within the Home app. Most likely this option has been temporarily removed due to some issue and will return in a future release.

Safari

Apple has brought back the Refresh button for the Safari address bar, but it only shows up when using a mouse or trackpad.

They also added a refresh button to the Safari toolbar (on iPadOS), but the downside is it’s only available if you hover over that right side area with the cursor. pic.twitter.com/YMsUvdHkzj — Owen Donckers (@odonckers) June 24, 2021

Shortcuts improvements

The Shortcuts app can now see what is displayed on the screen for receiving input from an app without the share sheet.

Also new in iOS/iPadOS 15 beta 2: Shortcuts, like Siri, can see what's displayed on screen. There's a new 'Receive What's On Screen' option for Shortcuts. Enable this, and a shortcut will receive input from an app without the share sheet. Right now, it works in Safari. pic.twitter.com/wxrzDlavbY — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 24, 2021

If you spot any changes in the iOS 15 beta or the other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

