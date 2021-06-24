Apple releases iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 to developers

Two weeks after unveiling iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public at WWDC 2021, Apple is rolling out the second developer betas. iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 are now available to registered developers ahead of a public beta release in July and a release to everyone in the fall.

iOS 15 beta 2 details

iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 are available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s iOS 15 beta 2 release is 19A5281h .

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 beta on primary devices for the time being.

In addition to the second developer betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple is also releasing tvOS 15 beta 2 for Apple TV and HomePod and watchOS 8 beta 2 for Apple Watch. The second beta of macOS Monterey is not yet available.

