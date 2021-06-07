iPadOS 15 for iPad brings with home screen widgets, multitasking updates, and more

Apple is showing off iPadOS 15 for the first time. Follow along as we detail everything new coming to iPad.

Widgets are now available on the home screen for iPad for the first time

App Library from iOS 14 on iPhone is now available on iPad (WOO!!)

Home screens can be hidden on iPad just like on iOS 14 for iPad

iPadOS 15 lets you see your home screen from within apps by sliding them out of the way

New user interface cues make entering Split View much more discoverable

A new Shelf feature does something …



































Multitasking view now lets you drag and drop apps on top of each other to enter Split View

Notes now has mentions, tags, and a more robust change log

Quick Note is a system-wide iPad feature that lets you create a note from any app

Quick Notes can be created on iPadOS and macOS, and viewed or edited on iOS

Translate app updated with Auto Translate for automatically translating spoken conversations

Translate is now available anywhere on iPadOS, iOS, and macOS

Swift Playgrounds for iPad now lets you create iPhone and iPad apps without Xcode on macOS for the first time

iPadOS 15 will be available as a developer and public beta this summer before it launches to all users in the fall.

