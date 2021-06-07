iPadOS 15 for iPad brings with home screen widgets, multitasking updates, and more

- Jun. 7th 2021 10:40 am PT

Apple is showing off iPadOS 15 for the first time. Follow along as we detail everything new coming to iPad.

  • Widgets are now available on the home screen for iPad for the first time
  • App Library from iOS 14 on iPhone is now available on iPad (WOO!!)
  • Home screens can be hidden on iPad just like on iOS 14 for iPad
  • iPadOS 15 lets you see your home screen from within apps by sliding them out of the way
  • New user interface cues make entering Split View much more discoverable
  • A new Shelf feature does something …
  • Multitasking view now lets you drag and drop apps on top of each other to enter Split View
  • Notes now has mentions, tags, and a more robust change log
  • Quick Note is a system-wide iPad feature that lets you create a note from any app
  • Quick Notes can be created on iPadOS and macOS, and viewed or edited on iOS
  • Translate app updated with Auto Translate for automatically translating spoken conversations
  • Translate is now available anywhere on iPadOS, iOS, and macOS
  • Swift Playgrounds for iPad now lets you create iPhone and iPad apps without Xcode on macOS for the first time

iPadOS 15 will be available as a developer and public beta this summer before it launches to all users in the fall.

