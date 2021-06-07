Apple unveils iOS 15 with new FaceTime features and more

Apple has officially taken the wraps off of iOS 15, the next version of its operating system for iPhone users. The company says it designed iOS 15 with four different things in mind. The update was presented by Apple VP Craig Federighi. Here’s what’s new.

Federghi says that iOS 15 was created with these four focuses:

Staying connected

Finding focus

Using intelligence

Exploring the world

iOS 15 includes a handful of new features for FaceTime, including new features to help it compete with services like Zoom.

Spatial Audio support

Grid view for videos

Portrait mode for videos

FaceTime links

Join FaceTime calls from the web on Android and Windows

SharePlay for sharing content during FaceTime, including screen shoaring, music, and more

SharePlay can work with third-party apps and streaming services using an API available to developers. Apple is already working with Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, TikTok, NBA, Twitch, and more.













Messages

Apple has also announced new features for Messages, including new ways to easily access content that people send you. Shared Stacks will bring over content from Messages to the News app and Photos app.







Notifications

Notification summary can be delivered at anytime you choose.

When you enable Do Not Disturb, your status will be shown to other people via the Messages app

Notification design has been revamped with larger icons for improved glanceability

You can set different “Focus” statuses that change your Home Screen, notification preferences, and more.









Photos

The Photos app now includes a new OCR feature for recognizing text. Apple says the feature uses AI to detect text images automatically.

Photos also now appear in Spotlight search.

New interactive memories feature

Wallet







Apple Pay VP Jennifer Bailey is here to talk us through new features in the Wallet app.

iOS 15 includes new keys for your home and work in the Wallet app, as well as automatic hotel keys, Hyatt to roll out Apple Wallet support to hotels later this year

Identify cards are coming to Apple Wallet later this year, encrypted and safely stored in the Secure Enclave

Weather









The Weather app has been redesigned with a ton of new data

Layout design of the Weather app changes based on the weather in your current location

Maps

New Apple Maps interface coming to Spain and Portugal today and to Australia and Italy later this year

A variety of design updates for Apple Maps to bring a ton more details for cities in commercial districts, buildings, and more.

New Nearby Transit features for Apple Maps as well, notifications for when to disembark

