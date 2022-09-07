iOS 15.7 beta 1 now available after iPhone 14 event

After the end of the iPhone event, Apple is now seeding iOS 15.7 beta 1. As of now, Apple doesn’t provide the release notes for this operating system. Since Apple dropped support for many iPhones with iOS 16, maybe the company is planning one last big update for them.

Today’s build is 19H12. As of now, iOS 15.7 beta 1 is only available to developers and it’s unclear what’s changing with this update, as iOS 15.6 was also a small upgrade compared to the other versions.

Alongside iOS 15.7 beta 1, Apple is offering macOS 12.6 beta 1 as well.

Here’s what’s changed with iOS 15.6:

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward.

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available.

Fixes an issue that may cause Braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail.

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert to a previous page.

As Apple finishes iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 testings, it’s weird why the company is seeding this operating system now.

Apple is bringing continuity features across these systems. iOS 16 has a new Lock Screen, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura bring new multitasking capabilities, watchOS 9 is revamping Watch Faces, while tvOS 16 was nearly forgotten by Apple.

If you spot any changes in iOS 15.7 beta 1, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

