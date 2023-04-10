Apple releases iOS 15.7.5 with ‘important security fixes’

Last week, Apple released iOS 15.7.4 to the general public with notable security patches. Now, Apple is rolling out iOS 15.7.5 as yet another update for older iPhone and iPad devices. This update, along with iPadOS 15.7.5, addresses two vulnerabilities that “may have been actively exploited.”

The official release notes for iOS 15.7.5 don’t mention any new features beyond the security enhancements. Apple simply says that iOS 15.7.5 “provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.”

You can update your iPhone to iOS 15.7.5 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for today’s update is 19H332. It’s available for the following devices:

iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple says iOS 15.7.5 addresses two security vulnerabilities that may have been actively exploited in the wild:

IOSurfaceAccelerator

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

In addition to iOS 15.7.5, Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 (20G1231) as well as macOS Monterey 12.6.5 (21G531).

