Apple releases iOS 15.7.1 with security updates for iPhone and iPad users

Filipe Espósito

- Oct. 27th 2022 10:17 am PT

iOS 15.7.1
1 Comment

Following the release of iOS 16.1 earlier this week, Apple is now releasing iOS 15.7.1 to the public. The update, which comes for users who don’t want to install iOS 16 yet or who have an older device, brings recommended security enhancements for iPhone and iPad users.

The official release notes for the update don’t mention any new features beyond the security enhancements. After all, those who want access to new features should install iOS 16 at this point.

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

As we previously reported, Apple is letting users stay on iOS 15 longer while they still get security patches. Last year, the company did the same with iOS 14, although the option was removed a few months later. New iOS releases can cause incompatibilities with certain apps, so it’s normal that some users (especially enterprise users) prefer to wait a bit more before installing the update.

At the same time, devices like the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7, which can’t be updated to iOS 16, can get the latest security patches with iOS 15.7.1.

How to install iOS 15.7.1

When you go to the Software Update menu in the Settings app, your iPhone will prominently show the iOS 15.7.1 update. “Upgrade to iOS 16” appears as an alternative option. Just choose the version you want to install and wait until the update process finishes.

If you really don’t want to install iOS 16, you can disable automatic updates on your device.

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone, iPod, or iPad.
  2. Go to the General menu.
  3. Tap Software Update.
  4. Tap Automatic Updates.
  5. Disable the options to automatically download and install iOS updates.

At the same time, Apple has also been working on iOS 16.2, which brings some new features and is now available to developers as a beta. However, it’s unclear when the update will become available to the public.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 15

iOS 15

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.