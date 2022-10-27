Apple releases iOS 15.7.1 with security updates for iPhone and iPad users

Following the release of iOS 16.1 earlier this week, Apple is now releasing iOS 15.7.1 to the public. The update, which comes for users who don’t want to install iOS 16 yet or who have an older device, brings recommended security enhancements for iPhone and iPad users.

The official release notes for the update don’t mention any new features beyond the security enhancements. After all, those who want access to new features should install iOS 16 at this point.

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

As we previously reported, Apple is letting users stay on iOS 15 longer while they still get security patches. Last year, the company did the same with iOS 14, although the option was removed a few months later. New iOS releases can cause incompatibilities with certain apps, so it’s normal that some users (especially enterprise users) prefer to wait a bit more before installing the update.

At the same time, devices like the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7, which can’t be updated to iOS 16, can get the latest security patches with iOS 15.7.1.

How to install iOS 15.7.1

When you go to the Software Update menu in the Settings app, your iPhone will prominently show the iOS 15.7.1 update. “Upgrade to iOS 16” appears as an alternative option. Just choose the version you want to install and wait until the update process finishes.

If you really don’t want to install iOS 16, you can disable automatic updates on your device.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone, iPod, or iPad. Go to the General menu. Tap Software Update. Tap Automatic Updates. Disable the options to automatically download and install iOS updates.

At the same time, Apple has also been working on iOS 16.2, which brings some new features and is now available to developers as a beta. However, it’s unclear when the update will become available to the public.

