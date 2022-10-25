Apple releases first betas of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, and watchOS 9.2

Just one day after the release of iOS 16.1, Apple is restarting the beta testing process yet again. The company has now released the first betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to developers, as well as macOS Ventura 13.1 and watchOS 9.2.

Developers can update their iPhone to iOS 16.2 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software update. The build number is 20C5032e. Here are the details on all of today’s new releases:

iOS 16.2 : 20C5032e

: 20C5032e iPadOS 16.2 : 20C5032e

: 20C5032e macOS Ventura 13.1 : 22C5033e

: 22C5033e watchOS 9.2: 20S5331e

There are still some new features we’re waiting for that were initially announced by Apple at WWDC. This includes updates to SharePlay, continued changes to Stage Manager, the new Freeform app for iPad, and Emergency SOS via Satellite for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.2 beta 1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

