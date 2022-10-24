iOS 16.1 now rolling out, here are the full release notes

Just over one month after the release of iOS 16 to the general public, Apple is now releasing iOS 16.1 to iPhone users everywhere. iOS 16.1 includes a number of new features and changes, including support for Live Activities, Clean Energy Charging, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and much more. Head below for all of the details…

iOS 16.1 is rolling out now to all iPhone users. You can update by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. iOS 16.1 is available to all iPhones capable of running iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer. If you don’t see the update right away, be sure to keep checking as it can sometimes take a few minutes to hit every iPhone.

What’s new in iOS 16.1? Quite a bit, actually

iCloud Shared Photo Library

Separate library for seamlessly sharing photos and videos with up to five other people

Setup rules allow you to easily contribute past photos based on start date or people in the photos when you set up or join a library

Library filters for quickly switching between viewing the Shared Library, your Personal Library, or both libraries together

Shared edits and permissions let everyone add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos

Sharing toggle in Camera lets you choose to send photos you take straight to the Shared Library, or enable a setting to share automatically when other participants are detected nearby using Bluetooth

Live Activities

Live Activities from third party apps are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen for iPhone 14 Pro models

Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is supported on iPhone even if you donât have an Apple Watch

Wallet

Key sharing enables you to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp

Savings account enables Apple Card customers to grow their Daily Cash by depositing it in a high yield savings account

Home

Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

Clean Energy Charging

New setting that can try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available

Books

Reader controls are automatically hidden as you start reading

This update also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages

Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability

CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

What new feature in iOS 16.1 are you most excited to try? Let us know down in the comments.

