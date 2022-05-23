Apple stops signing iOS 15.4.1 following iOS 15.5 release with security patches

Apple on Monday stopped signing iOS 15.4.1, just a week after iOS 15.5 was released to the public. As a result, iPhone and iPad users can no longer downgrade from iOS 15.5 to iOS 15.4.1, which impacts users who jailbreak their devices.

iOS 15.4.1 was released on March 31 with fixes in general, including fixing a bug that made the battery drain faster. On May 16, Apple released iOS 15.5 – which comes with enhancements to Apple Cash and new features in the Podcasts app.

You can check all the new features included with iOS 15.5 below:

Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

iOS 15.5 also fixes multiple security breaches. These exploits could lead to malicious software executing arbitrary code with kernel privileges in the operating system. This is the main reason why Apple doesn’t allow users to downgrade their devices, since older versions of iOS are more susceptible to security exploits.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones and iPads. Restoring an Apple device to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

Unfortunately, if you have experienced any issues with iOS 15.5, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 15.4.1. It’s worth noting that Apple has already been beta testing iOS 15.6, which is expected to be released to the public in June.

