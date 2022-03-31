Apple releases iOS 15.4.1 with battery issues fix for iPhone and iPad

José Adorno

- Mar. 31st 2022 9:46 am PT

After launching iOS 15.4 a couple of weeks ago, Apple is releasing iOS 15.4.1. This update should fix battery drain issues that iPhone and iPad users were experiencing with the previous version. Apart from that, Apple is also bringing updates for tvOS, watchOS, and macOS users.

Today’s build is 19E258. You can update your iPhone by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update.

Here are the release notes for iOS 15.4.1 for iPhone and iPad users:

  • Battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS/iPadOS 15.4
  • Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert
  • Made for iPhone/iPad hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps

This version comes after a major update with iOS 15.4, which brought the ability to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask, a new voice for American Siri, and new emoji.

Apple’s also releasing tvOS 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1, and macOS 12.3.1 to all users.

If you spot any other change in the iOS 15.4.1 release, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

