Apple releases iOS 15.5 with enhancements to Apple Cash and Podcasts app

Filipe Espósito

- May. 16th 2022 10:07 am PT

0

Apple on Monday released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to the public following the release of the RC build last week. The update doesn’t bring significant changes, but it does improve the Apple Cash and Podcasts app.

iOS 15.5 new features

Apple says that iOS 15.5 makes enhancements to Apple Cash, with support for more easily requesting and sending money from the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app. There’s also a new feature in Apple Podcasts to help preserve your iPhone’s storage space and some bug fixes for HomeKit. 

Here are the full release notes for iOS 15.5 according to Apple: 

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

  • Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card
  • Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones
  • Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Here are some other changes in iOS 15.5 we’ve spotted so far, not mentioned in Apple’s release notes: 

You can update your devices by going to the Settings app, then General > Software Update. Check out Apple’s website for more details about the security patches included with iOS 15.5.

It’s unclear whether this update will be the last before the first iOS 16 beta, which should arrive shortly after WWDC 2022 in June.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 15.5

iOS 15.5

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.