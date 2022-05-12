Apple releases iOS 15.5 RC, here’s the list of everything new

After over a month of beta testing, Apple has released iOS 15.5 RC to developers and public beta users. This suggests that the updates could be released to the public as soon as sometime next week. Head below for the full release notes…

iOS 15.5 new features

Apple says that iOS 15.5 makes enhancements to Apple Cash, with support for more easily requesting and sending money from the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app. There’s also a new feature in Apple Podcasts to help preserve your iPhone’s storage space and some bug fixes for HomeKit.

Here are the full release notes for iOS 15.5 according to Apple:

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

As a reminder, the “Release Candidate” name usually indicates that this will be the final beta of iOS 15.5 before it’s released to everyone. This is why Apple also concurrently publishes the full release notes of the update.

Here are some other changes in iOS 15.5 we’ve spotted so far, not mentioned in Apple’s release notes:

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: