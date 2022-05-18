Apple releases iOS 15.6 beta 1 to developers as iOS 16 announcement looms

After just releasing iOS 15.5 this week, Apple is seeding iOS 15.6 beta 1 to developers. This update is likely the last major iOS 15 version before Apple announces and rolls out iOS 16 in the near future.

YouTuber Aaron Zollo noticed that Apple was rolling out iOS 15.6 beta 1 to developers today.

As of now, we still don’t know what’s new with this update. Today’s build is 19G5027e. Here’s what Apple announced with iOS 15.5 early this week:

Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automation, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail.

Alongside iOS 15.6 beta 1, Apple is also seeding watchOS 8.7 beta 1, macOS 12.5 beta 1, and tvOS 15.6 beta 1.

In a few weeks from now, Apple will hold its WWDC 2022 event, where the company will announce the next milestone for iOS, macOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Rumors so far believe iOS 16 will bring nice improvements.

According to recent rumors, iOS 16 is expected to bring significant improvements to notifications as well as a new interface for iPadOS multitasking. 9to5Mac reported earlier this year that Apple has been working on adding expanded settings for Focus Mode in iOS 16.

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

iOS 15.6 Beta 1 is out…video later pic.twitter.com/jTZEmhazWo — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) May 18, 2022

